Riyadh – Mubasher: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Taiba Investments Company has agreed to distribute interim cash dividends for the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, equivalent to 40% of the capital.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 4 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 641.82 million, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in Q3-21, Taiba Investments’ losses deepened by 63% to SAR 38.38 million from SAR 23.48 million in Q3-20.

