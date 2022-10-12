RIYADH — Foreign purchases in the Saudi capital market recorded an increase of 94 percent, reaching SR16 billion, during the first nine months of the current year 2022.



Foreign purchases amounted to about SR32.98 billion, compared to net purchases of SR17 billion during the same period in 2021, according to a report of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).



The Tadawul data showed that the total foreign purchases during the first nine months of this year amounted to SR245.22 billion, while their total sales amounted to SR212.23 billion.



On the other hand, the net sales of Saudi individuals in all their categories during the first nine months of 2022 amounted to about SR6.45 billion, compared to sales of SR24.07 billion during the same period in 2021. Saudi purchases during this period amounted to SR986.59 billion, compared to sales of SR993.04 billion.



The trading of Saudi individual investors in the Saudi stock market includes the ordinary individual investors, large individual investors, specialized individual investors, and managed portfolios.



Last March recorded the highest value of net purchases by foreigners in the Saudi stock market, amounting to SR14.87 billion. It is noteworthy that foreigners’ trading in the Saudi market includes mutual agreements, qualified investors, resident investors, managed portfolios and strategic partners.

