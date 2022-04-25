Riyadh – The shareholders of Tabuk Cement Company have agreed to distribute a cash dividend of SAR 0.25 per share for 2021.

The Saudi listed firm will pay out an amount of SAR 22.50 million, representing 2.50% of the capital, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that the company’s board recommended the cash dividends for 90 million eligible shares last March.

In 2021, Tabuk Cement logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 17.76 million, down 65.56% from SAR 51.58 million in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

