Riyadh - The board of Tabuk Cement Company has proposed a cash dividend of SAR 0.25 per share for 2021.

The company would pay a total of SAR 22.50 million, which represents 2.50% of the capital, for 90 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The board’s recommendation is subject to the approval of the general assembly meeting, which date will be announced at a later time.

It is worth noting that in 2021, Tabuk Cement recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 17.76 million, an annual decrease of 65.56% from SAR 51.58 million.

