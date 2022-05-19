Riyadh – Tabuk Cement Company has incurred net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 6.92 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, against net profits of SAR 10.06 million in Q1-21, according to the company's interim financials.

The company generated revenues of SAR 62.18 million in the January-March period in 2022, down 19.20% from SAR 76.96 million in the year-ago period.

The losses per share stood at SAR 0.08 in Q1-22, against the earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.11 in the same period of 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company posted a 65.56% drop in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 17.76 million, compared to SAR 51.58 million in 2020.

