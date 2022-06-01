Cairo – Suez Canal Bank has recorded net profits of EGP 96.27 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, lower than EGP 115.71 million.

The net interest income went up to EGP 451.83 million in the January-March period of 2022, compared to EGP 439.61 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) fell to EGP 0.33 in Q1-22 from EGP 0.40 in Q1-21.

It is worth noting that in 2021, the bank’s net profits increased to EGP 604.67 million, compared to EGP 601.64 million in the earlier year.

