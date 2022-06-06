Sri Lankan shares plunged more than 3% on Monday, marking their second-straight session of losses, dragged down by industrial and financial stocks.

At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index was down 3.12% at 7,803.61. The index fell to its lowest in two weeks earlier in the session.

Heavyweights Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings slumped 10.8% and 14.9%, respectively, and were the top drags on the index.

Sri Lanka, an island nation of 22 million people, is currently reeling under its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

The South Asian country defaulted on some overseas debt earlier this year and with a severe shortage of foreign exchange, it is struggling to pay for imports of basics such as fuel and medicine.

Sri Lanka aims to secure around $5 billion in funding this year to cover repayments for fuel imports and other items bought through credit lines, and another $1 billion to bolster its foreign reserves, the prime minister's office said last week.

The country's foreign exchange reserves were at $1.81 billion as of April.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)