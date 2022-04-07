Sri Lankan shares closed nearly 4% lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in financials and industrials stocks, as investors awaited the central bank's monetary policy meeting outcome amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index settled 3.86% lower at 8,249.70 points.

* The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said it would hold its monetary policy review meeting on Friday, with the review decision to be announced later in the same day after the market closes.

* Sri Lanka's outgoing finance minister told the parliament on Thursday the country must look at restructuring a $1 billion sovereign debt due for payment in July.

* The debt-laden country currently faces shortages of food, fuel and medicines and prolonged power cuts as it struggles to pay for imports of fuel and other goods due to a scarcity of foreign exchange.

* The equity market turnover was 1.46 billion rupees ($4.71 million), compared with 1.94 billion rupees in the previous session.

* Trading volume rose to 72.6 million shares from 69.9 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 111.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.41 billion rupees worth of shares, exchange data showed.

* On the CSE All-Share index, LOLC Finance and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings were the biggest drags, declining 16.5% and 9.1%, respectively.

