Sri Lankan shares ended down 1% on Monday, pulled lower by industrial stocks, while the country battles a severe economic crisis and struggles to secure a bailout.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 1% lower at 8,231.33. Last week, the index gained 0.6%.

* On Friday, S&P downgraded two Sri Lanka government bonds after it missed interest rate payments.

* Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday his government was working on amending the constitution to make the president and cabinet accountable to parliament.

* Last week, the International Monetary Fund said it was in talks with Sri Lanka's authorities on a package that would restore economic stability and debt sustainability.

* Sri Lanka, an island nation of 22 million people, is reeling under its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with a severe shortage of foreign exchange curtailing imports, including essentials such as fuel and medicines.

* The equity market turnover was 1.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.87 million).

* Trading volume rose to 134 million shares from 103.2 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 152.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers with 1.33 billion rupees worth of shares sold, according to exchange data.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 359.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni )



