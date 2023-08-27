Arab Finance: Alexandria Spinning and Weaving Company’s (Spinalex) (SPIN) net profits after tax increased by 297% year on year (YoY) during the previous fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 27th.

The company achieved net profits after tax amounting to EGP 103.911 million during the July 2022-June 2023 period, up from EGP 35.004 million a FY earlier.

Revenues jumped by 163% to EGP 279.143 million in the FY ended June 30th, from EGP 171.495 million in the year-ago period.

Spinalex is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the cotton and textile industries through manufacturing, trading, and exporting cotton flowers, yarn, thread, cotton fibres, and related textile products.

The company’s yarn manufacturing plant consists of cotton blowing, carding, drawing, roving, spinning, and winding mills.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).