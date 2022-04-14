Riyadh – The shareholders of Southern Province Cement Company have agreed to distribute cash dividends of SAR 175 million, representing 12.50% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2021

The Saudi listed company will pay a dividend of SAR 1.25 per share on Monday, 24 April this year, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The announcement came during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on Sunday, 12 April.

It is worth mentioning that the company’s board recommended the cash dividends for 140 million eligible shares last March.

In 2021, the Saudi listed company recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 450 million, a 26.10% year-on-year (YoY) plunge from SAR 609 million.

