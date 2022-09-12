Riyadh –The board of Southern Province Cement Company has announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.75 per share for the first half (H1) of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

The firm will disburse a total of SAR 105 million, representing 7.50% of the capital, for 140 million eligible shares. The eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on 14 and 26 September, respectively.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, Southern Province Cement generated SAR 150 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, down 41.63% from SAR 257 million in H1-21.

Meanwhile, the company registered revenues worth SAR 564 million during the first six months (6M) of 2022, lower by 22.42% than SAR 727 million in the year-ago period.

