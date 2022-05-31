Riyadh – The shareholders of Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Company (solutions) have given their green light to a cash dividend distribution of SAR 4 per share for 2021.

solutions will pay out a dividend of SAR 475.20 million, representing 40% of the share’s nominal value on 15 June 2022, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

The shareholders granted their approval for the 2021 cash dividends during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that was held on Sunday, 29 May.

It is worth noting that last February, the company’s board suggested the cash dividends for 118.80 million eligible shares.

In 2021, the Saudi listed firm reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 833 million, an annual surge of 18.60% from SAR 702 million.

