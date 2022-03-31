MANAMA: Shareholders of Solidarity Bahrain, a subsidiary of Solidarity Group Holding, have approved cash dividend of 18 per cent, which is equivalent to 18 fils per share for each ordinary share.

The announcement follows the annual general meeting held yesterday for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

It is worth noting that the above-mentioned cash distribution has been approved by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The meeting was chaired by vice chairman Ashraf Bseisu and attended by the shareholders, representatives from the Industry, Commerce and Tourism Ministry, Central Bank of Bahrain, Bahrain Bourse and external auditors.

The meeting agenda commenced with reviewing and approving the minutes of the previous general assembly meeting.

Commenting, Ashraf Bseisu, vice-chairman, said: “Solidarity Bahrain showcased a clear example of solid performance, through its financial results, despite the unprecedented economic challenges during the year, Solidarity Bahrain posted a positive financial performance in 2021, and managed to achieve modest growth over the previous year.”

He added: “We strongly believe that the company will continue to thrive and accomplish remarkable achievements in the Bahraini insurance sector.”

Jawad Mohamed, chief executive of Solidarity Bahrain, said: “Solidarity Bahrain has concluded the year with major achievements, thanks to #TeamSolidarity, for their constant commitment and devotion during the most critical times of the year.

We take immense pride and pleasure in stating that our team has made the most out of 2021, by reinforcing our digital channels and uplift the experience of our customers and provide them with additional means of connecting with Solidarity.”

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).