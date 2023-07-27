Riyadh – Mubasher: The Saudi National Bank (SNB) announced cash dividends after zakat amounting to SAR 5.10 billion, representing 8.50% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2023.

The lender will grant SAR 0.85 per share for 6 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 1 and 13 August 2023, respectively.

It is worth highlighting that the bank’s board members greenlighted the H1-23 dividends during their meeting on 25 July.

During the first six months (6M) of 2023, SNB registered net profits valued at SAR 10.03 billion, an annual rise of 10.40% from SAR 9.09 billion.

Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).