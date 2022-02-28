Riyadh – Mubasher: The listing and trading of Scientific and Medical Equipment House Company's (SMEH) shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) will commence on 28 February.

Tadawul pointed out that the daily and static price fluctuation limits will stand at +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a bourse filing.

The daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/- 10% starting from the fourth day of listing, while the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

SMEH will be trading on Tadawul under the symbol 4014.

It is noteworthy to mention that in November 2021, the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) gave the green light for the initial public offering (IPO) of SMEH.

