Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Thursday, as strong corporate earnings at home and abroad lifted investor confidence, while worries over a slowdown in China's economy also eased. The Korean won hit a more than 2-year low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 28.43 points, or 1.08%, at 2,667.49, after hitting a six-week low in the previous session.

** U.S. stock index futures jumped during Asian trading hours after big tech companies reported strong first-quarter results.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics fell 0.31% after the technology giant cautioned that component shortages will likely continue in the second half.

** But chipmaker SK Hynix rose 0.92%, while LG Chem jumped 8.42% as investors cheered the company's first-quarter result in battery business.

** Investors are trading with focus on earnings results, which came in robust for most domestic and overseas companies, while China's stimulus measures eased some slowdown concerns, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** South Korea's exports are expected to have posted their slowest growth in 14 months in April while consumer inflation is seen hitting a near 11-year high, a Reuters poll showed.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 39.2 billion won ($30.83 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed 0.57% lower at 1,272.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, marking the lowest close since March 19, 2020, even after a warning from authorities of market intervention.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,272.5 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,271.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 105.49 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.8 basis points to 2.926%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 3.175%. ($1 = 1,271.6100 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)



