Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares shed over 1% on Wednesday to close at a more than one-month low, as stocks tracked Wall Street's overnight slump, but losses were limited by stimulus hopes in China.

** The Korean won dropped to a more than two-year low, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 29.25 points, or 1.10%, to 2,639.06, after falling nearly 2% in early trade. The index marked its lowest close since March 15.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.66%, while peer SK Hynix dropped 2.25% after the company reported its first-quarter results that slightly missed expectations.

** LG Energy Solution also lost 1.30%, even as the battery maker posted a softer-than-expected drop in its first-quarter profit.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 677.2 billion won ($535.13 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading 1.14% lower on the onshore settlement platform, marking its fastest daily fall since June 17, 2021 and the lowest close since March 23, 2020.

** South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of selling U.S. dollars to curb the won's fall on Wednesday.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,264.6 per dollar, down 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,264.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 point to 105.63 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 2.872%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 3.170%. ($1 = 1,265.4900 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)



