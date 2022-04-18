Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed slightly lower on Monday, as investors maintained a cautious stance despite stronger-than-expected quarterly economic data in China. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield hit a new eight-year high.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 2.85 points, or 0.11%, lower at 2,693.21.

** China's economy slowed in March as consumption, real estate and exports were hit hard, taking the shine off faster-than-expected first-quarter growth data and worsening an outlook already weakened by COVID-19 and the Ukraine war.

** China marked a stronger growth in the first quarter than worried, but the prospect of further monetary easing also diminished, sending investors mixed signals, said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** South Korea lifted almost all of its COVID-19 precautions in a major step towards a return to normal life.

** The Bank of Korea's chief nominee Rhee Chang-yong will testify at a parliamentary verification hearing on Tuesday.

** Samsung Electronics rose 0.15% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.93%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.46%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 97.1 billion won ($78.68 million) worth of shares on the main board, extending sell-offs to a ninth straight session.

** The won closed at 1,234.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.39%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,234.1 per dollar, down 0.5%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,234.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 105.27 by late afternoon.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 4.4 basis points to 2.985%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.4 basis points to 3.354% after hitting the highest since May 2014. ($1 = 1,234.0700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)



