The board of Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO) approved cash dividends worth SAR 32.64 million, equivalent to 4% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2023.

The firm will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.40 per share for 81.60 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Eligibility and payment dates for the H1-23 dividends will be 3 and 21 September 2023, respectively.

Income Statements

During the first six months (6M) of 2023, SISCO logged a net profit after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 40.70 million, marking a 943.59% year-on-year (YoY) leap from SAR 3.90 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 770.90 million in January-June 2023, higher by 69.09% than SAR 455.90 million during the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.50 in H1-23 from SAR 0.05 in H1-22

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the company recorded net profits after Zakat worth SAR 21.20 million, an annual hike of 583.87% from SAR 3.10 million.

The revenues reached SAR 336 million in the April-June 2023 period, up 38.04% YoY from SAR 243.40 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 profits climbed by 9.28% from SAR 19.40 million as of 31 March 2023, while the revenues dropped by 22.74% from SAR 434.90 million.

