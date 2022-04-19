Riyadh – The net profits after Zakat and tax of Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) hiked by 162.16% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.07 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2022 from SAR 411.5 million.

The company recorded revenues of SAR 2.40 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, up 18.63% from SAR 2.03 billion in the same period of 2021, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.48 in Q1-22, against SAR 0.57 in the year-ago period.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company reported net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 3.59 billion, up from SAR 175.9 million in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).