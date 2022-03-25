Singapore-based commodities trader Olam Group Limited (OGL) is selling a 35.4 percent stake in its unit Olam Agri Holdings to Saudi Agriculture and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) for $1.24 billion.

Olam Agri is one of the three operating groups formed in early 2020 following the announcement of the re-organisation of the Olam Group. The transaction values Olam Agri at an equity value of $3.5 billion subject to closing balance sheet adjustments, Olam Group said in a statement.

The proceeds from the deal would be used to repay debt at the Olam Group level. Post the transaction, OGL would remain the majority shareholder of Olam Agri with an estimated 64.6 percent shareholding, with SALIC holding an estimated 35.4 percent.

The company is focused on the London listing of its food ingredients unit this year.

OGL’s Co-Founder and Group CEO, Sunny Verghese, said: "Together with the ongoing IPO plans, this secondary placement for Olam Agri would lead to an immediate unlocking of value for our shareholders, set a benchmark valuation for the future IPO and demerger of Olam Agri, and right-size our balance sheet and reduce gearing at the Group level.”

SALIC’s objective is to contribute to global and domestic food security through long-term strategic investments in the local and international markets.

“Our partnership with Olam will expand SALIC’s international footprint and increase access to strategic commodities,” SALIC’s Group CEO, Sulaiman AlRumaih said.

“SALIC will leverage its international investments and local portfolio companies to strengthen its position across the agri-food value chain as a global food security player,” he added.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

