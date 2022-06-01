Cairo – Sinai Cement has registered consolidated net losses after tax of EGP 67.19 million during the first three months (3M) of 2022, lower than EGP 147.97 million in the year-ago period.

The revenues increased to EGP 475.57 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, compared to EGP 282.62 million in Q1-21, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Loss per share stood at EGP 0.50 in the January-March period of 2022, versus EGP 2.17 in during the same period in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the standalone losses plummeted to EGP 66.25 million in Q1-22 from EGP 146.23 million in Q1-21.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, Sinai Cement suffered net losses of EGP 323.28 million, an annual drop of 23.90% from EGP 424.98 million.

