Cairo - The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals (Sidpec) has approved to distribute 126 million bonus shares at a share nominal value of EGP 2 per share, aggregating at a total value of EGP 252 million.

Following the distribution of bonus shares at one share for every five shares, the company's issued and paid-up capital will become EGP 1.51 billion, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the net profits of Sidpec hiked by 1,957.69% to EGP 535 million, compared to EGP 26 million in the earlier year.

