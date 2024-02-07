The board members of Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company (Sidpec) greenlighted the distribution of EGP 756 million as cash dividends for 2023, according to a bourse filing.

During its meeting that was held on 5 February 2024, the board also approved disbursing bonus shares valued at EGP 302.40 million, granting one bonus share for every five shares.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, Sidpec generated EGP 2.45 billion in net profit after tax, higher by 98.63% than EGP 1.23 billion in 2022.

Revenues hiked by 52.37% to EGP 13.19 billion last year from EGP 8.65 billion in 2022, while the basic earnings per share (EPS) enlarged by 56.25% to EGP 2.75 from EGP 1.76.

