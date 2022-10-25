Abu Dhabi – The net profits attributable to the shareholders of Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) reached AED 568.60 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, an annual hike of 24.10% from AED 458.02 million.

The net income from financing and investment products enlarged to AED 885.02 million in the January-September 2022 period, compared to AED 812.26 million in 9M-21, according to the income statements.

Meanwhile, the total assets inched down to AED 54.59 billion in 9M-22, lower by AED 361.90 million than AED 54.95 billion as of 31 December 2021.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to AED 0.18 in 9M-22 from AED 0.15 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the UAE-based lender achieved net profits attributable to the owners of AED 206.73 million, up from AED 168.53 million in the year-ago period.

The net income from financing and investment products widened to AED 297.71 million in Q3-22 from AED 274.25 million in Q3-21, whereas the basic and diluted EPS went up to AED 0.07 from AED 0.06.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Sharjah Islamic Bank generated AED 361.87 million in net profit attributable to the shareholders, a jump of 25% from AED 289.49 million in H1-21.

