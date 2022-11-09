Sharjah-based Invest Bank’s accumulated losses have reached AED2.16 billion ($588 million), according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The losses for the third quarter of 2022 represent 68.2% of the capital and have been due to legacy issues in non-performing loans, the commercial lender, majority owned by the government of Sharjah, said.

“The government of Sharjah, as the major shareholder owning 50.07% of the bank, has recognized the magnitude of the underlying losses,” stated the filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

It assured that it is taking measures to address the losses, including a “capital solution” that is being finalized after receiving the approval from the Central Bank of the UAE in June this year.

“The next step is to receive Securities and Commodities Authority approval after which the plan will undergo Sharjah leadership’s green light and shareholders’ approval for implementation,” it added.

