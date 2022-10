Cairo – Shareholder Mahmoud Hassan Gaballah Hassan has purchased 492,000 shares in Rowad Tourism at a total value of EGP 12.23 million or an average price of EGP 24.87 per share.

The shareholder’s ownership in Rowad accordingly rose to 5.59% from 2.75%, according to a stock exchange statement on Thursday.

Royal Securities Brokerage acted as a broker in the transaction.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).