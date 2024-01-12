RIYADH — The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has announced the Committee for the Resolution of Securities Disputes (CRSD) has approved a class action lawsuit filed by an investor against certain members of the Board of Directors and employees of Mohammad Al Mojil Group. The lawsuit seeks compensation for damages incurred due to misleading announcements made by the company on February 22, 2012, and April 21, 2012, which falsely represented the company's financial position during that period.



The CMA stated that the lawsuit's approval follows the CRSD's endorsement of the class action registration request, announced on August 31, 2023. This approval came after the number of similar requests, sharing legal grounds, claimed facts, and subject matter, reached the necessary threshold for a class action registration.



The next step involves the CRSD reviewing the accepted applications to join the lawsuit, determining eligibility for compensation, and the compensation amount.



It is important to note that on April 27, 2020, the CMA announced the final decision of the Appeal Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes (ACRSD) in a class action filed by investors against individuals responsible for violations in Mohammad Al Mojil Group during the company's IPO phase. Additionally, on May 31, 2021, the final decision of the ACRSD was announced in another class action lawsuit filed against those responsible for violations in the company post-IPO.



The CMA emphasized its commitment to enforcing the Capital Market Law and its regulations to ensure a fair, efficient, and transparent market. Protecting investors from unfair and inappropriate practices, such as fraud and manipulation, is a top priority. The CMA is dedicated to providing means for investors to exercise their rights, organizing and developing procedures to minimize securities trading risks, and simplifying litigation procedures to reduce costs. This approach aims to ensure swift and straightforward compensation for affected parties, bolstering investor protection, reducing investment risks, and enhancing the market's appeal.

