Cairo – Ayman Ibrahim Abdel Moneim Al Nahhas has sold 14.90 million of his shares in Arab Engineering Industries for a value of EGP 17.33 million, equivalent to an average price of EGP 1.16 per share.

Hence, Al Nahhas’ stake in Arab Engineering Industries currently stands at 9%, compared to 15.71% before the transaction, according to a bourse statement on Monday.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, the EGX-listed company registered EGP 6.50 million in net profits, compared to net earnings of EGP 8.93 million in H1-21.

Meanwhile, the company’s sales amounted to EGP 60.77 million during the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, down from EGP 52.90 million in the year-ago period.

