Seera Group Holding turned profitable at SAR 124 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, versus net losses after Zakat and tax of SAR 131 million in H1-22.

Revenues hiked by 49.54% to SAR 1.47 billion as of 30 June 2023 from SAR 985 million a year earlier, according to the initial income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.42 during the first six months (6M) of 2023, down from SAR 0.45 in H1-22.

Financial Results for Q2-23

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the company also shifted to net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 67 million, compared to losses of SAR 68 million in Q2-22.

Seera posted revenues valued at SAR 716 million in April-June 2023, an annual jump of 36.64% from SAR 524 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 net profits surged by 17.54% from SAR 57 million in Q1-23, while the revenues dropped by 5.42% from SAR 757 million.

