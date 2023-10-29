Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) sealed $3.57 billion worth of contracts for 60 projects within its industrial zones and ports during the fiscal year (FY) of 2022/2023, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) Waleid Gamal Eldien announced.

Gamal Eldien said that 53 out of the 60 projects were implemented in the industrial zones at a value of $2.23 billion.

Moreover, 55 industrial projects have received initial approval to be established with $1.7 billion in investment, he added.

Additionally, 68 firms were set up in the SCZONE, whereas 50 others obtained construction licenses, he noted.

He also pointed out that 11 framework agreements were also signed for the production of different kinds of green fuel annually.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).