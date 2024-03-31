The Suez Canal Authority’s (SCA) revenues has climbed 54% year on year (YoY) during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, amounting to EGP 5.3 billion, compared to EGP 3.45 billion in the same period a FY earlier, according to a statement by the SCA.

The authority also achieved net profits worth EGP 3.74 billion, rising by 57% YoY from EGP 2.38 billion.

During the July 2023-February 2024 period, the SCA has attracted 125 new projects in various sectors, with a total investment of $2.56 billion, 60 projects of which received final approvals with investments worth $1.13 billion and 65 projects obtained preliminary approvals with anticipated investments of over $1.43 billion.

These projects are set to offer more than 21,000 direct and indirect jobs.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).