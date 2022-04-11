Riyadh – The board of Wafrah for Industry and Development Company has appointed Khaled Zaid Alshammari as the company’s new CEO

This step came after the company had ended the delegation of Khaled Salih Alamoudi as acting CEO, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

It is worth noting that last week, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved Wafrah’s request to raise its capital through a SAR 154.34 million rights issue.

