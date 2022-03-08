RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange Tadawul Group has received more than 70 listing applications for both the main index TASI, as well as the parallel index Nomu.

Several regional markets are discussing a dual listing to benefit from the liquidity of the Saudi market, Tadawul Chief Executive Officer Khalid Al-Hussan told Alarabiya on Monday.

The total number of companies listed since the beginning of 2022 includes three on the main market and eleven on Nomu. In addition, four more companies have been approved for listing.

Recently, the Tadawul Group reported its first post-listing earnings with a 17-percent increase in profits to SR587 million ($157 million) in 2021.

