RIYADH — Saudi Tadawul Group announced on Thursday the successful implementation of the post trade services infrastructure enhancements through its subsidiaries Saudi Exchange, Securities Clearing Center “Muqassa”, and Securities Depository Center “Edaa”.



The group said that all new systems are active and working properly as planned.



As a result of these enhancements, Muqassa is fully activated to clear all products traded in the Saudi Exchange, extending the clearing services for equities, Sukuk, bonds, and traded fund markets, which will further develop the capital market infrastructure and increase its operational efficiency, also facilitate the introduction of new products and services in the market, in addition to other services and enhancements introduced by Edaa and Saudi Exchange.



The enhancements are part of Saudi Tadawul Group’s efforts to develop the Saudi capital market and reinforce its position as a global attractive investment destination complementing the ongoing efforts as one of the core pillars of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP) as it seeks to create a thriving financial sector to enable and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

