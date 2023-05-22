Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) aims to increase the pace of initial public offerings with plans for 24 listings by the end of 2023.



The move is part of the market regulator’s effort to support the economy, develop new and promising sectors and provide a funding channel, the CMA said in its 2022 financial report published in Arabic.



The market regulator is also preparing the regulatory framework for direct listing on the main market (Tadawul All Share Index) and listing special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC).



Furthermore, it intends to increase the size of the debt instruments market as a percentage of GDP to 20.1% by year-end and boost foreign investors’ ownership as a percentage of the total market value of free float shares to 16.5% by 2023-end.



The CMA seeks to increase the percentage of assets under management (AUMs) to GDP to 27.4% this year, the report said.



(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)