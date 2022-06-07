Riyadh - Saudi Industrial Exports Company (SIEC) has decreased its accumulated losses to SAR 20.68 million, representing 10.64% of the capital.

This step was made after the company had increased its capital to raise the financial solvency and expand the company's businesses, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

It is noteworthy to mention that on 11 May, the shareholders of SIEC have agreed to increase its capital by SAR 172.80 million, representing 800% of the capital.

