Riyadh – Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Company (Shaker Group) has registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 27.95 million in 2021, a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 248.44% from SAR 8.02 million.

The revenues went up 16.48%, reaching SAR 1.08 billion in 2021 from SAR 932.69 million in 2020, according to the financial results on Wednesday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) edged up from SAR 0.12 in 2020 to SAR 0.44 in 2021.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Shaker Group recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 27.64 million, a leap of 317% from SAR 6.62 million in 9M-20.

