Riyadh - Savola Group registered a 36.97% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit after Zakat and tax during the first half (H1) of 2022.

The group’s earnings netted SAR 484.60 million in H1-22, compared to SAR 353.80 million in H1-21, according to a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Profit per share recorded SAR 0.91 in the January-June period in 2022, compared with SAR 0.66 in the corresponding period in 2021.

In the meantime, revenues stood at SAR 14.37 billion during H1-22, up 21.28% YoY from SAR 11.85 billion.

During this year’s second quarter (Q2), the Tadawul-listed firm logged a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 213.80 million, a YoY rise of 6.90% when compared to SAR 200 million.

Revenues surged by 16.73% annually in Q2-22 to SAR 6.88 billion from SAR 5.90 billion.

