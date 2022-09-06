Riyadh – The board of Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) decided to distribute cash dividends worth SAR 30 million for the first half (H1) of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi listed firm will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.50 per share, representing 5% of the share nominal value, for 60 million eligible shares.

The eligibility date for the H1-22 dividends will be on 8 September, while the distribution date will be announced at a later time.

In the first six months (6M) of 2022, SASCO generated SAR 37.70 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, an annual hike of 56.50% from SAR 24.09 million.

Revenues enlarged by 95.61% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 3.33 billion in H1-22 from SAR 1.70 billion.

