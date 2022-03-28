Riyadh – The Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) has posted a year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 41.63% in net losses after Zakat and tax to SAR 220.46 million in 2021, compared to SAR 377.71 million.

Revenues declined by 17.87% to SAR 960.57 million last year from SAR 1.16 billion in 2020, according to the financial results on Monday.

Moreover, the loss per share plummeted to SAR 1.73 in 2021 from SAR 3 in the earlier year.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, SAPTCO suffered net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 152.89 million, down 49% from SAR 302.02 million in 9M-20.

