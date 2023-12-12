Saudi Arabia’s media giant MBC Group has set its final IPO price at 25 riyals per share.

MBC group is planning to raise as much as $222 million from the sale of a 10% stake via an IPO.

"The Offer Price range was set at SAR 23 to SAR 25 and following a highly successful book-building process, the final offer price has been set at SAR 25. The Offering raised gross proceeds of approximately SAR 831 million ($222 million)," MBC Group said in a statement.

The robust investor demand has led to a subscription coverage of approximately 66x the total offered shares, the statement said.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)