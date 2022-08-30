Riyadh – Maharah Human Resources Company’s board of directors approved distributing SAR 46.87 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The company will disburse SAR 1.25 per share in H1-22 dividends, representing 12.5% of the share’s par value, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on 4 and 14 September 2022, respectively.

It is worth noting that during this year’s second quarter (Q2), the Tadawul-listed company logged a net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 27.20 million, lower by 29.76% than SAR 38.70 million in Q2-21.

