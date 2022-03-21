Riyadh – Jazan Energy and Development Company (Jazadco) has posted net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 13.28 million in 2021, a year-on-year (YoY) hike of 23.17% from SAR 10.78 million.

The revenues soared by 15.79%, reaching SAR 98.50 million last year from SAR 85.07 million in 2020, according to the financial results.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) inched up from SAR 0.22 in 2020 to SAR 0.27 in 2021.

It is worth mentioning that during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, Jazadco saw a 73% YoY plunge in profits to SAR 2.25 million from SAR 8.44 million.

