Riyadh - Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) has announced a cash dividend of SAR 2.05 per share for the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

The Saudi listed company will pay out a total cash dividend of SAR 246 million, representing 20.50% of the capital, for 120 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The eligibility and distribution dates will be on 16 and 25 May, respectively.

It is noteworthy to mention that the bookstores’ shareholders obtained a cash dividend worth SAR 234 million, equivalent to 19.50% of the capital, for Q4-21.

According to the estimated financial results that were disclosed last April, Jarir logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 251.30 million in Q1-22, down 6.09% from SAR 267.60 million in Q1-21.

