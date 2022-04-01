Riyadh – Jabal Omar Development Company has tuned to profitability, logging net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 946.21 million last year, versus net losses of SAR 1.33 billion in 2020.

The company’s revenues settled at SAR 310.36 million, an annual jump of 75.66% from SAR 176.68 million, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 1.02 in 2021, against a loss per share of SAR 1.44 in 2020.

It is worth noting that during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, Jabal Omar incurred net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 270.04 million, up 13.9% from SAR 236.95 million in the same three months a year earlier.

