Saudi-based Jabal Omar Development Company (JODC) has recorded a gross profit of SR8 million ($2.1 million) for the third quarter over a gross loss of SR65 million ($17.3 million) last year mainly driven by strong revenue recovery as well as effective cost containment measures implemented as part of the comprehensive transformation strategy.

One of the largest real estate developers in Saudi Arabia, JODC is the master developer of the mega mixed-used Makkah project Jabal Omar.

Announcing its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, JODC said its revenue surged by 407% in Q3 to hit SR219 million on the back of high occupancy levels across its hotel and commercial portfolio.

Financial costs for the three-month period stood at SR15 million, down 92% from the year-ago period, driven by the positive realization of initiatives within the capital structure optimization strategy, part of the comprehensive transformation plan.

Net loss was SR153 million, significantly narrowing from a net loss of SR270 million in Q3. This improvement was driven by the return in the Hajj and Umrah activity levels to almost pre-Covid levels and was also attributed to the one-off gain from the completion of the Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund (the “Alinma Fund”) debt-to-equity transaction.

A notable development during the period was JODC’s successful close of the Alinma Fund debt-to-equity transaction. As previously announced, on September 1, the company increased its issued share capital to SR11,545,341,620 by creating 225,134,162 new ordinary shares, which were offered to the unitholder of the Fund in return for settling SR5.3 billion in outstanding debt owed to the Fund.

In doing so, the company has also freed up SR540 million in cash that used to go as rent payments to the fund each year (of which JODC’s ownership previously stood at 16.42%), resulting in a SR451 million cash saving, allocating it to more productive and value-enhancing use.

On its nine-month results, JODC said its revenue increased 330% year on year to SR610 million on the back of a rebound in Hajj and Umrah activity and a return to life and business as usual in Makkah and across the kingdom.

Gross profit came in at SR79 million, a considerable improvement from the gross loss of SR200 million in the same period a year ago.

Financial costs for the nine-month period were SAR 298 million, down 46% versus nine-month 2021. This decrease is due to the completion of Alinma Fund transaction, which led to a reduction in liabilities owed to the Fund’s unitholders it added.

On the solid performance, CEO Khaled Al Amoudi said: "The revenue recovery we saw in the second quarter gathered pace in the third quarter. A return of visitors and pilgrims to Makkah and the removal of pandemic-related restrictions have driven occupancy levels higher at our hotels, and a recovery in business and consumer sentiment underpinned a strong improvement in our commercial portfolio’s performance."

"On an operating level, we are performing more efficiently than ever and have a leaner cost structure, supporting significant operating margin improvement. This is owed to the successful rollout and implementation of the company-wide transformation strategy and our asset management teams’ proactive efforts," stated Al Amoudi.

"We will be focusing our efforts on completing the outstanding phases of the project and targeting the development and completion of a portion of the 2,613 new hotel rooms and adding more than 5,000 sqm of gross leasable area in our commercial assets by Ramadan, which will support the growth of our operating portfolio," he added.

