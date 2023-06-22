Shares in Saudi Arabia's First Milling Co jumped 30% to 78 riyals in its market debut.

Newly listed securities in the main market are allowed to rise or fall 30% on their first three days of trading.

The shares of First Mills were priced at SAR 60 per share, at the top of the company’s price range, implying a market capitalisation at listing of SAR 3,330 million ($888 million).

The company floated 16,650,000 offer shares, representing 30% of its issued share capital.

(Writing by Seban Scaira; editing by Brinda Darasha)

seban.scaira@lseg.com