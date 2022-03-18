Riyadh – Electrical Industries Company (EIC) has registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 48.84 million last year, a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 104.17% from SAR 23.92 million.

The revenues increased by 18.80% in 2021, reaching SAR 770.68 million from SAR 648.68 million in 2020, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) edged up from SAR 0.53 in 2020 to SAR 1.1 in 2021.

In a separate bourse disclosure, the company said its board recommended a cash dividend of SAR 1 per share for 2021.

EIC will pay out an amount totalling SAR 45 million, representing 10% of the capital, for 45 million eligible shares.

The company will announce the eligibility and distribution dates later.

It is worth mentioning that during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, EIC reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth 10.13 million, higher by 49.70% than SAR 6.77 million in Q3-20.

